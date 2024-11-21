PM Shehbaz announces Rs5m cash award for FBR officer to foil tax fraud attempt

Business Business PM Shehbaz announces Rs5m cash award for FBR officer to foil tax fraud attempt

The prime minister appreciated performance of the FBR officers

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 21 Nov 2024 19:31:05 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced Rs5m cash award for a senior FBR officer in recognition of his services for preventing a tax fraud attempt.

The prime minister appreciated performance of the FBR officers for detecting sales tax fraud in the country.

He was briefed that particulars of an 80-year-old woman were used for sales tax fraud.

It was told that FBR officer Aijaz Hassan identified this tax fraud attempt in March this year. Initially, 370 million rupees were transferred in this attempt and the process for its recovery is underway. It was said the main suspect involved in this tax fraud attempt has been arrested.

Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the positive outcomes of FBR reforms and the campaign against tax fraud, which is evident from the timely action by FBR Officer Aijaz Hussain.

Besides announcing the cash reward, he also presented a shield to Aijaz Hussain for his dedication.

Also Read: PM Shehbaz directs timely completion of reforms in FBR

The prime minister said after detailed investigations, those responsible for tax fraud should be brought to the justice. He instructed the FBR to engage the best legal team to get punished those involved in tax fraud and their accomplices.

The prime minister said complete digitization and reforms in the FBR will help prevent such kind of tax fraud in future.

He said the government is taking measures to increase tax base for economic development of the country.