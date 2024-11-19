Pakistan-American entrepreneurs ensure investment in IT sector

Conference in California results in over $20 million investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A Pakistan-US Tech Investment Conference in California has resulted in over $20 million in initial agreements, primirly driven by the Pakistani-American entrepreneurs.

Organised by the Consulate General of Pakistan in Los Angels, the event brought together IT companies, understanding the potential for bilateral collaboration.

Pakistan’s Minister for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the sector’s growth , aming for $25 billion IT exports.

Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh urged US businesses to capatilise on Pakistan’s vibrant market and dispel misconceptions, highlighting the nation as an emerging investment destination.

The conference showcased innovations in AI, fintech, health tech, e-commerce, and software development, with 11 Pakistani startups participating.

Strategic discussions emphasised on fostering investor-friendly environment, creating jobs opportunities, and addressing internet connectivity challenges to unlock Pakistan’s IT potential in the global market.



