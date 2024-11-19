Pakistan, UK underscore shared interest in trade, investment cooperation

Published On: Tue, 19 Nov 2024 16:46:38 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan) Hamish Falconer on Tuesday met Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar here wherein two sides reaffirmed the importance of strong bilateral relations underscoring the shared interest in promoting cooperation in trade, investment and climate action.

Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and discussed regional issues of common interest, said Foreign Office in a press release.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar and Parliamentary Under Secretary Falconer noted the strong convergence between Pakistan and the United Kingdom on a wide range of bilateral and regional issues.

The deputy prime minister emphasized the importance of transforming the close relationship between the two countries into an enhanced strategic partnership, commensurate with the rich history of Pakistan-UK cooperation and in line with the aspirations of the 1.7 million-strong British Pakistani community.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar also briefed the Parliamentary Under Secretary Falconer on Pakistan’s perspective on Afghanistan and the evolving situation in South Asia. He stressed that the resolution of longstanding disputes, including the core Jammu and Kashmir dispute, was critical to achieving lasting peace and stability in South Asia.

Parliamentary Under Secretary Falconer thanked the deputy prime minister for receiving him and underlined the importance accorded by the United Kingdom to its relations with Pakistan. He added that the UK was looking forward to working with Pakistan at the UN Security Council.