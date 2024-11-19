Gold prices increase further by Rs3,600 per tola

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs3,086

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased further by Rs3,600 and was sold at Rs273,500 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs269,900, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs3,086 to Rs234,482 from Rs231,396 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs214,942 from Rs. 212,113.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3250 and Rs2,786 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $36 to $2,623 from $2,587, the Association reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistani rupee depreciated 10 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.95 against the previous day's closing of Rs277.85.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.40 and Rs278.90 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by Rs1.16 to close at Rs294.17 against the last day’s closing of Rs293.01, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.79, whereas an increase of Rs1.59 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs352.17 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs350.58.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 and 02 paisa to close at Rs75.67 and Rs74.04 respectively.