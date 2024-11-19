Federal, Punjab govts to work jointly to promote technical education, industry: minister

(Web Desk) - Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain said the federal and Punjab governments will work together for the promotion of technical education and industry.

Coordination between the two governments is essential for the promotion of technical education and industry.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said this during his meeting with Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain at the PSIC House, Davis Road on Monday.

Both the ministers were agreed to move forward together for the promotion of industry and technical education. Chaudhry Shafay apprised about the measures taken to promote industry and technical education in Punjab.

In the meeting, it was also agreed to immediately resolve the issue of 96 acres of federal land taken by Tevta on a 99-year lease in Taxila. The Punjab government agreed to the proposal to revise lease of the land.

A committee will determine suitable revised lease for the land within a week. It should be noted that Government College of Technology is also established on leased land in Taxila.

Rana Tanveer said the federal government will cooperate with Punjab in all possible ways. It is our commitment to equip the youth with quality technical education.

The future of Pakistan is linked to the promotion of quality technical education.

Chaudhry Shafay said that the Punjab government has taken practical steps to promote quality technical education.

By equipping the youth with modern sciences, they will change the destiny of the country and the nation, he added.

The provincial minister said that labs and courses of Tevta institutes are being aligned with the modern requirements.