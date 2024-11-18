Gold prices up by Rs2,500 to Rs269,900 per tola

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs2,144

Mon, 18 Nov 2024 18:55:56 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs2,500 and was sold at Rs269,900 on Monday against its sale at Rs267,400, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs2,144 to Rs231,396 from Rs229,252 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs212,113 from Rs210,148.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3250 and Rs2,786 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $25 to $2,587 from $2,562, the Association reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistani rupee depreciated 19 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.85 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.66.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.40 and Rs278.90 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by 48 paisa to close at Rs293.01 against the last day’s closing of Rs293.49, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.79, whereas a decline of 96 pasia was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 350.58 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 351.54.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirhamand the Saudi Riyal increased by 05 and 09 paisa to close at Rs 75.64 and Rs 74.02 respectively.