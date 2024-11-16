Gold prices drop by Rs300 to Rs267,400 per tola

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also dipped by Rs258 to Rs229,252

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs300 and was sold at Rs267,400 on Saturday against its sale at Rs267,700, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went down by Rs258 to Rs229,252 from Rs229,510 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs210,148 from Rs210,384.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,250 and Rs2,786 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $3 to $2,562 from $2,565, the Association reported.

A day earlier, Pakistani rupee appreciated by eight paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.66.

The buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.40 and Rs 278.90 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by 42 paisa to close at Rs293.49 against the last day’s closing of Rs293.07, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.78, whereas a decline of 89 pasia was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 351.54 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 352.43.