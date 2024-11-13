No mini-budget ahead as IMF satisfied with Pakistan's tax reforms

Business Business No mini-budget ahead as IMF satisfied with Pakistan's tax reforms

Starting next year, tax collection on agricultural income will commence

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 13 Nov 2024 20:16:54 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) official has stated that the IMF is satisfied with the 1.5 percent improvement in the tax-to GDP ratio.

As a result, no-mini-budget will be introduced and there will be no imposition of General Sales Tax (GST ) on petroleum products.

According to FBR sources, the annual tax target of Rs12,970 billion will be maintained. The tax-to GDP ratio has increased from 8.8 percent to 10.3 percent.

Starting next year, tax collection on agricultural income will commence.

Read more: FBR set to block SIMs of over 500,000 non-filers

Ongoing discussion with the IMF are expected to include potential changes to business-friendly schemes.

