FBR decides to block SIMs of over 500,000 non-filers

FBR sought detailed report from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority

Updated On: Tue, 30 Apr 2024 22:56:08 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - In a bid to tighten the screws on non-filers, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to block the mobile SIMs of 506,000 non-filers.

In this regard, the Income Tax General Order has been issued.

As per the order, it was stated that the FBR has identified those people whose income return have not been filed.

“Despite being able to file income tax returns they are not filing return and therefore they are not included in FBR Active Tax Payer List,” the statement added.

According to FBR, the mobile phone connections of those who have not filed income tax returns could be closed at any time.

In this regard, the institution has sought a detailed report from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

