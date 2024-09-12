Gold rates dip by Rs1,000 to Rs263,000

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,000 and was sold at Rs263,000 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs264,000 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs857 to Rs225,480 from Rs226,337 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold down up to Rs206,690 from Rs207,476, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,900 and Rs2,486.28 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $8 to $2,515 from $2,523, the Association reported.