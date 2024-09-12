In-focus

Significant reduction in petroleum prices likely

The final announcement will be made on Sept 15

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A significant decrease in petroleum prices is expected across the country. 

Sources said petrol prices may drop by up to Rs13 per litre, while diesel prices may see a decrease of approximately Rs13.50 per litre. 

The potential decrease is due to falling crude oil prices in the international market, along with adjustments in PSO and customs duties. 

The final announcement will be made by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Sept 15 after consultation with the prime minister.

