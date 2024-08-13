Govt slashes petrol price by Rs8.47 per litre

New price of the petrol stands at Rs260.96 per litre

Updated On: Tue, 13 Aug 2024 22:48:42 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In a relief for the masses reeling under the skyrocketing inflation, the government has reduced the petrol price by Rs8.47 per litre.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by the finance ministry in which the diesel price also reduced by Rs6.07 per litre.

The decision comes mainly due to a drop in fuel prices in the global market.

The new price of the petrol stands at Rs260.96 per litre while that of diesel, it is Rs266.07 per litre.

Earlier, sources said that a major reduction in petroleum prices was anticipated which will be welcomed by citizens.

