Significant reduction in petroleum prices expected

It is expected that the price of petrol might reduce by more than 9 rupees per litre.

Mon, 12 Aug 2024 14:13:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A major reduction in petroleum prices is anticipated which will be welcomed by citizens suffering from significant inflation.

Sources indicate that the prices of petroleum products could drop by up to 12 rupees per litre.



According to current estimates, the prices of petrol, diesel, and kerosene may see reductions.

It is expected that the price of diesel could fall by up to 8.5 rupees per litre, while petrol might reduce by more than 9 rupees per litre. Kerosene prices could also see a reduction exceeding 12 rupees per litre.

The final summary regarding petroleum prices will be submitted by OGRA on August 15, and new prices will be announced following consultations with the Finance Minister and the Prime Minister.

Earlier on August 1, a reduction in petroleum prices for the first half of August was also observed.

The petrol price was decreased by Rs6.17 per litre as new price has been fixed at Rs269.43. The price of high speed diesel was reduced by Rs10.86 to Rs272.77.

Similarly, the price of light speed diesel was reduced by Rs5.72 to Rs160.53 per litre.

The price of kerosene oil dipped by Rs6.32 to Rs177.39 per litre for the first half of August.