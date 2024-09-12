State Bank presents monetary policy today

Business Business State Bank presents monetary policy today

Investors are expecting reduction in interest rate

Follow on Published On: Thu, 12 Sep 2024 03:41:22 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The State Bank of Pakistan is set to present its monetary policy on Thursday (today), Dunya News reported.

Expectations of interest rate reduction in the September 12 monetary policy have increased.

According to experts, the interest rate is at 19.50 per cent, investors are expecting a 2 per cent reduction in the interest rate.

The Agricultural Policy Committee of the State Bank will review the economic data.

The inflation rate in August 2024 has come to the lowest level in 34 months.

Inflation rate was 9.64percent in August 2024 and inflation rate was 27.38per cent in August 2023.

