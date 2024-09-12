State Bank MPC slashes interest rate by 2 pc

Updated On: Thu, 12 Sep 2024 16:07:06 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – In an unprecedented move, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday slashed interest rate by 2 percent.

After the reduction, the interest rate come down to 17.50 percent from 19.50 percent.

Earlier in the day, there speculations that the central bank would cut policy rate by 150 basis points (bps) or 1.5 percent.

It is the third rate cut since June 2024.

Experts relate the rate cut to easing of inflation. It may be recalled that the finance ministry claimed that annual inflation rate had fallen to 9.6% in August from 11.1% the previous month. The inflation rate in August 2024 has come to the lowest level in 34 months, it added.

However, analysts predicted 150bps cut in interest rate to 18%. They also expect that the MPC will take the policy rate to 16% or lower by the end of December 2024.

In the last meeting held on July 29, the MPC slashed interest rates by 100bps to 19.5%. So far, the MPC has cut the interest rate by 250 bps – from 22% to present 19.5%.