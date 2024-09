TSX opens flat after US inflation data

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened flat on Wednesday after mixed US inflation data signaled a 25-basis-point interest-rate cut at the Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Sept. 18.

At 9:31 am ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 3.12 points, or 0.01%, at 22,999.97.