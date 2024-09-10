Gold rates move up by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,114

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,300 and was sold at Rs261,700 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs260,400 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,114 to Rs224,365 from Rs223,251 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs205,668 from Rs 204,647, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs50 to Rs2,900 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs42.87 to Rs2,486.28.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $2,500 from $2,490, the Association reported.