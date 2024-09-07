Gold prices plunge by Rs2,000 to Rs261,500 per tola

Business Business Gold prices plunge by Rs2,000 to Rs261,500 per tola

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,714

Follow on Published On: Sat, 07 Sep 2024 16:50:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs2,000 and was sold at Rs261,500 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs263,500 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,714 to Rs224,194 from Rs225,908 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs205,511 from Rs207,083, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs50 to Rs2,850 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs42.87 to Rs2,443.41.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $11 to $2,497 from $2,518, the Association reported.