Milk, yogurt prices up by Rs100 per litre, Rs70 per kg, respectively in Peshawar

Business Business Milk, yogurt prices up by Rs100 per litre, Rs70 per kg, respectively in Peshawar

New rate list has been issued

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 06 Sep 2024 02:33:17 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The district administration has hiked the prices of milk and yogurt by Rs100 per litre, and Rs70 per kg, respectively, increasing difficulty of the masses who is already suffering due to inflated power bills and exorbitant prices of edibles.

According to the official rate list, now the milk will be sold at Rs240 per litre, and yogurt at Rs260 per kg.

In March, the district administration had fixed the price of milk Rs140 per litre, and now with hike of Rs100, new price of the commodity is Rs240 per litre, and earlier the yogurt price was Rs190 per kg, and now with the hike of Rs70 per kg, its new price is Rs260 per kg.

Consumers have decried the massive increase in the essential items, saying they are already at the receiving end of inflation, and demanded the government review the prices.