Pakistan seeks $1.7 billion loan from global institutions

Business Business Pakistan seeks $1.7 billion loan from global institutions

Sources revealed on Thursday that loan has been sought for commodity and commercial purposes

Follow on Published On: Thu, 05 Sep 2024 11:43:08 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has requested a loan of $1.75 billion from the Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and Standard Chartered Bank.

Sources revealed on Thursday that loan has been sought for commodity and commercial purposes. A $400 million loan has been sought from ITFC for commodity purchase, they added.

According to sources, the IDB has been requested grant of $350 million for project financing, while $1 billion will be sought from Standard Chartered for infrastructure development and other purposes.

They said long term loans could be obtained at an interest rate of about 5%. Moreover, loans would be taken from commercial banks at higher rates for loan approval from the IMF (International Monetary Fund), they continued.

The Ministry of Finance sources said that efforts are underway for the getting oil from Saudi Arabia on deferred payment arrangement. As agreement of purchase of oil from Saudi Arabia is stalled, the finance ministry is trying to make arrangements from four sources to fill the financing gap, they concluded.