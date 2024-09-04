Gold rates decrease by Rs1,400 to Rs260,100 per tola

Business Business Gold rates decrease by Rs1,400 to Rs260,100 per tola

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also declined by Rs1,200

Follow on Published On: Wed, 04 Sep 2024 18:37:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs1,400 and was traded at Rs260,100 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs261,500 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also declined by Rs1,200 and was sold at Rs222,994 against Rs224,194 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs204,411 from Rs205,511, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs50 to Rs2,900 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs42.86 to Rs2,486 and Rs2,950, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $17 to $2,481 against $2,498, the Association reported.

