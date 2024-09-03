Wall St kicks off September on dour note with economic data in focus

Business Business Wall St kicks off September on dour note with economic data in focus

Wall St kicks off September on dour note with economic data in focus

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 03 Sep 2024 23:26:59 PKT

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell over 1% on Tuesday as investors assessed subdued factory activity data ahead of a slew of labor market reports due through the week that could influence the extent of monetary policy easing by the Federal Reserve.

A gauge of U.S. manufacturing edged up in August from an eight-month low in July amid some improvement in employment, but the overall trend continued to point to lackluster factory activity.

The S&P 500 industrials sector (.SPLRCI) fell more than 1.6% on Tuesday, with stocks such as Caterpillar (CAT.N), new tab and 3M (MMM.N), weighing on the blue-chip Dow as well.

"The softer PMI surveys that were released this morning really accelerated a little bit of profit-taking that had played out," said Josh Jamner, investment strategy analyst at ClearBridge Investments.

"If we're rooting for a soft landing over recession, it's certainly not what we hoped to see. However, when it comes to a Fed rate cut cycle, Friday's employment data will be much more important."