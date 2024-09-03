Rite Aid to operate as private company as it emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Follow on Published On: Tue, 03 Sep 2024 22:04:44 PKT

(Reuters) - Rite Aid will operate as a private company as it has successfully completed its financial restructuring and emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the US drugstore chain said on Tuesday.

The pharmacy has used its bankruptcy to close hundreds of stores, sell its pharmacy benefit company Elixir, and negotiate settlements with its lenders, drug distribution partner McKesson and other creditors.

Ownership of the company has transitioned to certain Rite Aid creditors, and all of Rite Aid’s existing common shares were cancelled, it said.

Rite Aid also said it appointed Chief Financial Officer Matt Schroeder as CEO, succeeding Jeffrey Stein.

The company has eliminated about $2 billion of total debt and has received about $2.5 billion in exit financing to support the business going forward, it added.

In June, a U.S. bankruptcy judge approved Rite Aid's restructuring plan, saying the restructuring saved the company from having to shut down and liquidate operations.

Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 in October 2023, after reporting $750 million in losses and $24 billion in revenue for the fiscal year ended March 2023.

Before it filed for bankruptcy, Rite Aid faced 1,600 opioid lawsuits, including one by the federal government alleging that the company ignored red flags when filling suspicious prescriptions for addictive opioid pain drugs.