Finance Minister Aurangzeb says traders will have to pay tax

Aurangzeb promises all possible facilities to traders but tax will not be withdrawn

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has categorically rejected traders call for tax withdrawal and said every sector of society will have to pay taxes.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that withdrawing income tax on traders means that the salaried class and manufacturing sector be burdened further.

Aurangzeb promised all possible facilities to traders and said their legitimate demands would be met but tax would not be withdrawn. Without paying taxes, no country can prosper, he continued.

The finance minister also rejected rumours of increase in the withholding tax.

About agreement with the IMF (International Monetary Fund), the finance minister said the lender had no objection to targeted subsidy. Subsidy can be given to the deserving section through BISP (Benazir Income Support Programme), he stated.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb said discussions will be held with the chief ministers this week to finalise a uniform policy. A national financial agreement will be prepared in consultation with the provinces this month, he maintained.

He said that the talks for loan rollover are in the final stage with friendly countries. The institutions of friendly countries will soon inform their governments about the development.