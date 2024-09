PSX continues positive run

Published On: Tue, 03 Sep 2024 14:07:53 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued positive run on Tuesday.

On the second day of the current business week, the KSE-100 index rose 78.78 points after midday to 78,362.07.

On Monday, after an up-and-down trend, the index finally closed at 78,283.29, down 204.92 points.