Shakeup in FBR as PM dismayed at revenue collection shortfall

An FBR report submitted to the premier shows revenue collection shortfall of Rs100bn

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his anger at the performance of FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) as the department failed to meet revenue collection target.

An FBR report submitted to the prime minister showed a revenue collection shortfall of around Rs100 billion.

According to sources, the prime minister directed the chairman to achieve the revenue target and authorised him to appoint a team of his choice “to improve working of the department.”

Sources said after getting the premier’s nod, the FBR chief replaced Member Customs Operations Ashhad Jawad with Junaid Jalil.

They said Member Inland Revenue (Operations) Mir Badshah Khan Wazir, Member Customs Policy Soraya Ahmed Butt and Member PR FBR are likely to be changed.

The sources revealed that the Member Customs Policy and Member PR will retire in December on attaining age of superannuation.

It may be recalled that the revenue target for September is Rs1,220 billion.