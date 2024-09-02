Advisory board reduces sugar prices by Rs2 per kg

Minister says there is a surplus stock of sugar in the country

Mon, 02 Sep 2024 19:08:26 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Sugar Advisory Board has decided to reduce the price of sugar by Rs2 per kg.

The meeting of the Sugar Advisory Board was chaired by Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain and participants reviewed the availability of sugar stocks and price in the country.

It was decided that the government’s benchmark for retail sugar price for export purpose will remain intact while Rs2 reduction in the retail price of sugar was also announced.

The federal minister said there was a surplus stock of sugar in the country and any increase in the sugar prices would not be acceptable.

