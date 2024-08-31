50pc of public sector imports to be routed through Gwadar Port: minister

Says this decision is a significant step towards Gwadar Port’s development

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh has announced that 50 per cent of imports for public sector will now be routed through Gwadar Port.

Speaking to media in Karachi on Saturday, Sheikh emphasised that this decision was a significant step towards Gwadar Port’s development, creating extensive employment opportunities for the locals.

He also mentioned the upcoming visits of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) secretary general to Pakistan, which will be pivotal for the country’s maritime sector.

He noted that regulating shipping lines was priority, with ongoing meetings and plans to finalise the regulatory framework soon.