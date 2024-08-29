Pak IT companies' largest tech festival continues in Karachi

The companies were eyeing significant opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s “growing” market

(Web Desk) - Pakistani information technology companies taking part in the country’s largest tech festival said that they were eyeing significant opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s “growing” market, which offered them the latest technology, lucrative projects and innovation.

The 25th edition of the ITCN Asia, an annual conference that brings together IT professionals, technology companies, government officials, and stakeholders, kicked off in Karachi.

The three-day event is scheduled to continue till Thursday (today) where the latest advancements in technology, industry trends, and business opportunities will be discussed.

Saad Ali, chief executive officer of Hexalyze Consulting Services, a company registered in both Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, noted that the kingdom offers significant opportunities for Pakistanis due to its fast-growing market.

“There are a lot of projects, enterprise projects, even NEOM itself, huge projects here,” Ali told Arab News, explaining that his company focused on the Middle East region, especially Saudi Arabia.

“It’s a growing sector and all the big IT companies are currently opening their head offices and branch offices in Saudi Arabia.”

Zohaib Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) spoke highly of Saudi Arabia’s potential in the field of IT under its Vision 2030 program.

“We only have to grab the market, to have some innovation in Saudi Arabia,” Khan said.

Rida Shamim, Founder and CEO of HRVs, a woman-only Pakistani IT company operating in Saudi Arabia, praised the region’s responsiveness and rapid adoption of technology.

“I found that the MENA region is one of the favorite places for Pakistani software engineers,” Shamim said. She praised Saudi Arabia for allowing more women to enter the workforce and secure prominent positions.

Muhammad Umair Nizam, the project director of ITCN Asia, agreed that it is the right time for Pakistani companies to enter the Saudi market.

“Many Pakistani companies are already exploring this market. Some have already opened their regional offices in South Arabia, some have shifted their head offices in South Arabia,” Nizam said.

“So I think in the near future, because the Saudi-Pakistan bond is very strong, we will be a major player in the Saudi tech ecosystem.”

Nizam said the next edition of the ITCN Asia, which is scheduled to take place in Islamabad in December this year, will feature a pavilion from Saudi Arabia.