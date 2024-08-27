Aurangzeb for ensuring implementation of tax mechanism

Business Business Aurangzeb for ensuring implementation of tax mechanism

The government will continue to engage with stakeholders

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 27 Aug 2024 01:06:03 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday said that the government will continue to engage with stakeholders and take necessary steps to ensure the successful implementation of Pakistan Raises Revenue Programme (PRRP).

The minister chaired the Steering Committee Meeting on the Pakistan Raises Revenue Programme (PRRP), which was attended by the Minister of State for Finance & Revenue Ali Parvez Malik, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue, Secretary Economic Affairs Division and Secretary Planning Development and Special Initiatives, said a press release.

The meeting focused on the strategies to enhance Pakistan’s revenue generation capacity.

During the proceedings participants discussed multiple initiatives and reforms aimed at broadening the tax-base, improving tax compliance, and reducing revenue leakages.

The committee explored innovative approaches to enhance the efficiency of tax collection mechanisms and ensure equitable distribution of the tax burden.

The Steering Committee Meeting concluded with a strong consensus on the need for concerted efforts to implement the PRRP and achieve its objectives.

The government will continue to engage with stakeholders and take necessary steps to ensure the successful implementation of the program.