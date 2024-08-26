Prepaid electricity billing system to take root soon: Awais Leghari

Says electricity prices would fall by next year

MULTAN (Dunya News) – Federal Minister of Energy Awais Leghari said on Monday that electricity theft was unbearable, adding that the government was planning to introduce prepaid meters for billing of electricity.

Speaking to reporters in Multan, Leghari said that prepaid system like the one used in the bills payment of phones was needed to address the issue of electricity theft.

He assured of resolving all pending issues of the power sector while pointing out the pervasive loopholes in the overall power sector.

The minister informed about the negotiations between the government and the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to give relief to the tune of Rs45 billion announced by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Nawaz Sharif almost two weeks ago. He said electricity prices would fall in the next year by a huge extent.

He went on to say that rupee depreciation doubled capacity payments, adding that he would visit companies of Balochistan and Sindh in the next week.

