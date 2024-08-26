Govt set to burden public with additional Rs46 billion in power bills

Business Business Govt set to burden public with additional Rs46 billion in power bills

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority would conduct hearing on the application of the IPP

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 26 Aug 2024 11:20:14 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Weeks after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Nawaz Sharif alongside Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced reduction of Rs14 per unit in the electricity bills of August and September for the consumers of Punjab and Islamabad, the government on Monday started it preparations to burden consumers with additional Rs46 billion as part of quarterly adjustment.

The latest addition in power bills have been sought from April to June, with a request of paying Rs22 billion under the capacity payments to the Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Besides, another Rs10 billion would be charged for transmission and distribution of electricity while Rs14 billion would be taken from the consumers separately.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority would conduct hearing on the application of the IPPs today.

