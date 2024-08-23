K-Electric seeks another increase in power tariff
After Nepra approves application, K-Electric consumers will have to bear a burden of Rs6.21b
KARACHI (Dunya News) – The K-Electric has submitted another request to Nepra for increasing electricity prices by Rs3.9 per unit.
The authority will hear the request on Aug 29.
After Nepra approves the application, the K-Electric consumers will have to bear a burden of Rs6.21 billion.
Nepra has just increased the price of electricity by Rs5.76 per unit on the request of K-Electric in the name of fuel adjustment for May and June.