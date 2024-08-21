Govt hikes power tariff by Rs5.75 per unit for Karachi consumers

Business Business Govt hikes power tariff by Rs5.75 per unit for Karachi consumers

The increased charges will be reflected in the October and November bills.

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 21 Aug 2024 23:20:25 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government has raised the electricity cost for Karachi consumers by an additional Rs5.75 per unit.

Nepra has issued a notification announcing the price hike for K-Electric consumers. The increase includes Rs2.59 per unit for June’s fuel cost adjustment and Rs3.16 per unit for the monthly fuel cost adjustment.

According to the Nepra notification, the increased charges will be reflected in the October and November bills.