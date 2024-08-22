K-Electric seeks another hike in power tariff

After Nepra approves application, K-Electric consumers will have to bear a burden of Rs6.21b

Updated On: Thu, 22 Aug 2024 19:16:37 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The K-Electric has submitted another request to the Nepra for increasing electricity prices by Rs3.9 per unit.

The authority will hear the request on Aug 29.

After Nepra approves the application, the K-Electric consumers will have to bear a burden of Rs6.21 billion.

Nepra has just increased the price of electricity by Rs5.76 per unit on the request of K-Electric in the name of fuel adjustment for May and June.

