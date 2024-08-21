Gold rates up by Rs300 per tola to Rs261,000

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs257 to Rs223,765

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs300 and was sold at Rs261,000 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs260,700 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs257 to Rs223,765 from Rs. 223,508 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs205,118 from Rs204,882, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,950 and Rs2,529.14, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market remained unchanged at $2,512, the Association reported.