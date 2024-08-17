Gold rates up by Rs2,500 per tola to Rs260,200

Business Business Gold rates up by Rs2,500 per tola to Rs260,200

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs50 to Rs2,950

Follow on Published On: Sat, 17 Aug 2024 20:40:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The per tola price7of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,500 and was sold at Rs260,200 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs257,700 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs2,144 to Rs223,080 from Rs220,936 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs204,490 from Rs202,525, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver increased by Rs50 to Rs2,950 whereas that of ten gram wnt up by Rs42.86 to Rs2,529.14.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $46 to $2,507 from $.2,461, the Association reported.