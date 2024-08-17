FBR extends deadline for submission of sales tax, federal excise returns

Business Business FBR extends deadline for submission of sales tax, federal excise returns

The deadline has been extended till August 23

Follow on Published On: Sat, 17 Aug 2024 17:01:47 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had extended the date for submission of sales tax and federal excise returns for the tax period of July 2024.

The tax authority has issued a notification in this regard, stating that the deadline has been extended till August 23, 2024.

“I am directed to refer to the subject and to say that in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and Section 43 of the Federal Excise Act 2005, the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to directed that the date of submission of Sales Tax & Federal Excise Returns for Tax period of July, 2024 which is ude on 18.08.2024 is extended to 23.08.2024,” read the notification.

