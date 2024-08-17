Prime Minister finalises key targets for five-year economic plan

GDP growth is targeted at 6pc, with inflation to be restricted between 7pc and 8pc

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The prime minister's five-year economic plan has been finalised, with an announcement expected soon.

The plan includes targets for GDP growth, exports, FBR goals, privatisation plan, fiscal deficit control, primary balance surplus, PSDP, investment, overseas engagement, and agriculture.

It also encompasses energy reforms, expenditure cuts, farmer credit lending, and FBR digitisation.

Under the plan, GDP growth is targeted at 6pc, with inflation to be restricted between 7pc and 8pc.

The fiscal deficit was planned to be reduced to 6pc of GDP for the current fiscal year and 4.7pc for the next year. By 2027-2028, the deficit is aimed to be lowered further to 3.6pc.

Exports are expected to double over the next five years, reaching over $60 billion, with an annual increase of $5 to $6 billion planned.

The prime minister has directed the development of a plan to enhance farmer credit lending in collaboration with commercial banks.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to announce the five-year economic plan shortly.