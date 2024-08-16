Gold rates up by Rs300 to Rs257,700 per tola in Pakistan

Business Business Gold rates up by Rs300 to Rs257,700 per tola in Pakistan

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs50 to Rs2,900

Follow on Published On: Fri, 16 Aug 2024 16:12:44 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs300 on Friday and was traded at Rs257,700 against it sale at Rs257,400 on the last trading day in the local market.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs256 to Rs220,936 from Rs220,680, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat increased to Rs202,525 from Rs202,290, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs50 to Rs2,900 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs42.87 to Rs2,486.28.

Prices of gold in the international market increased by $7 to $2,461 as compared to the previous day rates of $2,454, the Association reported.