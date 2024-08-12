Finance minister meets FBR team, emphasises revenue collection goals

He acknowledged the services and contributions of the former chairman FBR Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana

ISLAMABAD (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday met with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) team to review revenue collection performance.

The minister acknowledged the services and contributions of the former Chairman FBR Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana especially his role in budgeting process and IMF negotiations.

The minister also welcomed the new Chairman FBR. Rashid Mahmood Langrial and expressed confidence in his abilities to lead the organization and achieve the assigned targets.

The meeting which was attended by State Minister for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervez Malik, Chairman FBR, Members and other senior officers of the Board.

On the occasion, Member Inland Revenue (Operations), Mir Badshah Khan Wazir and Member Customs (Operations), Ashhad Jawwad gave detailed presentations about their respective domains.

The meeting also deliberated upon strategy to achieve the current financial year’s revenue collection targets.

The Federal Minister appreciated the FBR Team’s persistent efforts for maximizing revenue and broadening the tax base for sustained economic development.