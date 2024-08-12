Ministry of Civil Aviation set to probe corruption in major appointments, projects

Ministry of Civil Aviation set to probe corruption in major appointments, projects

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Ministry of Civil Aviation is all set to investigate officers involved in corruption in major projects of the aviation.

The probe in the direct recruitment in the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will also be undertaken.

It has been revealed that merit is ignored in the appointment of aeromedical director, additional directors and others in the authority.

The ministry has initiated probe after receiving complaints of corruption in recruitment of various officers and projects.

