OPEC cuts 2024 oil demand growth forecast, citing China

OPEC said world oil demand will rise by 2.11 million bpd in 2024, down from likely 2.25 million bpd

LONDON (Reuters) – OPEC on Monday cut its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2024, citing weaker than expected data for the first half of the year and softer expectations for China, and also trimmed its expectation for next year.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in a monthly report said world oil demand will rise by 2.11 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024, down from growth of 2.25 million bpd expected last month.

"This slight revision reflects actual data received for the first quarter of 2024 and in some cases for the second quarter, as well as softening expectations for China's oil demand growth in 2024," OPEC said in the report.

"Despite the slow start to the summer driving season compared to the previous year, transport fuel demand is expected to remain solid due to healthy road and air mobility."

There is a wider than usual split between forecasters on the strength of oil demand growth in 2024, partly due to differences over China and more broadly over the pace of the world's transition to cleaner fuels. The reduction still leaves OPEC at the top end of industry estimates.

In the report, OPEC also cut next year's demand growth estimate to 1.78 million bpd from 1.85 million bpd previously expected.