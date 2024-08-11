US auto regulator opens probe into over 330,000 Hyundai SUVs over seat belts

(Reuters) – US auto safety regulators has said that it was opening a preliminary evaluation into approximately 332,288 Hyundai SUVs in the United States over a potentially faulty seat belt.

The investigation focuses on certain Hyundai Palisade SUVs from model years 2020-2023.

Seat belts may inadvertently unlatch and without warning, increasing the risk of injury due to full loss of seat belt protection, The National Highway Safety Administration said.

Following the preliminary evaluation, the NHTSA must decide whether to escalate the investigation to an engineering analysis. Only after this step can the agency demand a recall if deemed necessary.