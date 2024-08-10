Govt providing conducive environment to investors: Jam Kamal

Foreign investors will be facilitated to boost business in the country, says minister

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal says government is providing a conducive environment to investors.

Addressing a Pak-China Trade Conference in Karachi on Saturday, he said foreign investors will be facilitated to boost business and the economy in the country.

Jam Kamal said Pakistan offers a lot of investment opportunities in many sectors especially in IT and agriculture sectors.

He urged Chinese investors to come forward and take advantage of these investment opportunities.

The minister said Pakistan wanted to use advanced technology and modern methods for the development of the agriculture sector in the country.