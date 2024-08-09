Chinese investors want to invest in electric sector in Punjab

Minister Ch Shafay Hussain says govt is serious in promoting electric vehicles

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Chinese investors on Thursday expressed interest in setting up a plant of electric bikes in Punjab.

A big group of Chinese investors called on Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain in the committee room of the Punjab Investment Board.

In the meeting, it was agreed to cooperate in technical education, IT sector and electric business. The Chinese investor group expressed interest in setting up a plant of electric bikes in Punjab.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain while speaking on this occasion said that the government is serious in promoting electric vehicles to control environmental pollution.

The government is giving 10,000 electric bikes to students of universities and colleges. Chinese investors set up a plant of electric bikes and government will provide all possible facilities.

He said that the best industrial infrastructure exists in the industrial estates of Punjab.

The investors in the special economic zones have special incentives and there are wide investment opportunities in the special economic zones.

The government will welcome Chinese investment in the electric sector, he said and added the Punjab government is also trying to promote solar energy.

The government is trying to set up a solar panels manufacturing factory in Punjab this year. Industrial estates are also being shifted to solar energy. Fast steps are needed to increase the economic cooperation between Pakistan and China, he added.

Chaudhry Shafay said that the government has decided to improve the quality of technical education and upgradation of Tevta institutions.

The work has started on this project. The government will welcome the cooperation of the Chinese company in the promotion of technical education, CEO Chinese Company Niko Chan said and added ‘Our group is keen to collaborate with local companies in the electric business.

Our company will set up a plant for electric bikes in Punjab and also build charging stations.’

The Chinese investor group demanded six kanals of land for setting up a research centre. Officials of various Chinese companies and officers of the Punjab Investment Board were also present in the meeting.