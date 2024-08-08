Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves increase to 14.47 billion dollars

The reserves held by the central bank were recorded as 9,153.3 million dollars

Thu, 08 Aug 2024 19:29:46 PKT

KARACHI (APP) - The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to $14,471.9 million as of August 2, 2024 while the reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $9,153.3 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in a statement issued on Thursday, informed that liquid foreign reserves held by the central bank increased by $51 million to reach $9,153.3 million during the week ended on August 2, 2024.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded as $5,318.6 million during the week under review, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on July 26, 2024, were $14,391.7 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $9,102.2 million while $5,289.5 million were held by commercial banks.