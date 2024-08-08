Excise duty imposed on Pakistani labourers departing for Gulf countries

Rs5,000 excise duty will be levied on labour visa certified by the immigration and OEB

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has imposed excise duty on Pakistani labourers leaving for the gulf countries to work.

The Federal Bord of Revenue (FBR) has issued an SRO in which it has decided to levy excise duty.

Rs5,000 excise duty has been imposed on the ticket of labourers leaving for Gulf countries by air.

The excise duty will be levied on labour visa certified by the immigration and Overseas Employment Bureau (EOB).

It should be noted the duty would be collected from Pakistanis leaving for Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Iraq among other Gulf countries.