US stock index futures jump

Business Business US stock index futures jump

US stock index futures jump

Follow on Published On: Thu, 08 Aug 2024 18:00:46 PKT

(Reuters) - US stock index futures turned sharply higher on Thursday as a lower-than-expected reading of weekly jobless claims allayed fears of a recession in the world's biggest economy.

A Labour Department report showed that the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits came in at 233,000 for the week ending on August 3, compared with an estimate of 240,000, as per economists polled by Reuters.

At 08:31 am, Dow E-minis were up 135 points, or 0.35%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 31.75 points, or 0.61% and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 144 points, or 0.8%.