WB to collaborate with Punjab govt to achieve rapid development in various sectors: minister



LAHORE (Web Desk) – Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the World Bank (WB) will collaborate with the Punjab government to achieve rapid development in various sectors including agriculture, health and education.

The Punjab government has reached an agreement with the World Bank (WB) for poverty reduction, economic and social development, environmental improvement and smog eradication.

This agreement was discussed in a meeting chaired by Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and attended by ministers of education, health, industry, agriculture, local government and irrigation departments.

During the meeting, terms were finalised with a high-level World Bank delegation led by Country Director Najy Benhassine.

The delegation explored areas of cooperation and reviewed different possibilities. Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the ‘Country Framework’ is the World Bank’s international programme that collaborates with partner countries or provincial governments to achieve rapid development in various sectors including agriculture, health and education.

‘The objective of participating in this programme for 2024-2027 is to accelerate overall development, covering sectors like agriculture, health, education, IT, youth employment and skills development.

Efforts will be made to provide world-class healthcare facilities, address malnutrition in mothers and children, improve health standards, promote family planning education and collaborate in other sectors in Punjab,’ she explained.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched the largest and most comprehensive programme to date to improve Punjab’s health system.

This initiative includes upgrading 300 health centres and 250 basic health units in rural areas to international standards, she said.

The chief minister’s primary goal is to ensure significant and visible improvements in governance and various sectors for equal development in rural and urban areas, Marriyum Aurangzeb said and added that by providing laptops to the youth, the IT revolution is transforming their lives and opening doors to education and employment.

WB Najy Benhassine remarked that the Chief Minister’s Green Credit Programme is part of this initiative.

The World Bank delegation praised the CM’s comprehensive vision for economic, social and environmental development and assured full cooperation.

They expressed a desire for strong, lasting and comprehensive collaboration with Pakistan.